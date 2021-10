Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Businesses, individuals, churches, and organizations are invited to decorate a table and pass out candy at “Octo Boo Fest” in Downtown Jamesport.

Hot dogs and hot apple cider will also be provided on October 30, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. Participants can wear costumes.

The Jamesport Community Association sponsors the event.

