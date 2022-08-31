Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to raise funds for the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center in Jamesport and other community projects. Attendees can dine in or drive through at the Spillman Center on September 9th, starting at 4 pm.

The menu will include fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, beans, and dessert. Free will donations will be accepted.

Attendees can bring a dessert, a gift basket, or an item for an auction.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on the September 9th fish fry at 660-684-6146.