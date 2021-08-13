Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to support the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center and other community projects.

Dine-in and drive-through will be available at the Spillman Event Center on August 27th starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, beans, and dessert will be served. Attendees can bring a dessert or gift basket for an auction.

Social distancing will be practiced.

More information on the fish fry on August 27th can be obtained by calling the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6146.

