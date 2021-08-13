Jamesport Community Association to sponsor fish fry

Local News August 13, 2021 KTTN News
Fish Fry
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will sponsor a fish fry to support the upkeep of the Spillman Event Center and other community projects.

Dine-in and drive-through will be available at the Spillman Event Center on August 27th starting at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Fish, potatoes, hush puppies, slaw, beans, and dessert will be served. Attendees can bring a dessert or gift basket for an auction.

Social distancing will be practiced.

More information on the fish fry on August 27th can be obtained by calling the Jamesport Community Association at 660-684-6146.

Post Views: 35
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.