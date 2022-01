Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Jamesport Community Association will host its Annual Trivia Night in March.

Doors will open at the Spillman Event Center on March 4th at 6 pm, and the games begin at 6:30. Snacks, drinks, and dessert will be provided. Attendees can bring their own, beer, wine, or drink of choice.

Teams can have a maximum of eight members. The cost is $20 per person. Register a team for the Jamesport Community Association’s Trivia Night on March 4th by calling Amanda Riley at 660-605-0575.

