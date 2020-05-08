Jamesport Community Association was to hold May Days Festival this weekend; seek input on fireworks for July

The Jamesport Community Association has set new dates for the May Days Festival. The event was originally to be held at the Spillman Event Center of Jamesport this weekend (May 8th and 9th) but will now be held on June 19th and 20th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days.

A craft and vendor show will be held that Friday and Saturday. There will also be food, music, shopping, carriage rides, direct sales, antiques, and primitives. Bounce houses will also be available that Saturday.

Contact Misty with the Jamesport Community Association for more information on the May Days Festival June 19th and 20th at 660-684-6146. More information can also be obtained by emailing jamesportmo@yahoo.com or visiting the Jamesport Missouri website.

The Jamesport Community Association is seeking public input to determine if community members want to have Jamesport’s annual fireworks display this year. The association also wants to know if community members are willing to donate to the event.

The annual fireworks display planned for July 5th is supported by donations. Forty-five hundred dollars would have to be raised to hold the event.

JCA does not feel comfortable with going to businesses and the community to ask for donations this year. However, if this year’s event is canceled, Jamesport could lose its place with the fireworks company.

Anyone wanting to donate to Jamesport’s fireworks display should call the Jamesport Community Association with a pledge amount at 660-684-6146. Pledges need to be in by May 15th.

The association will contact those who have made pledges after May 15th to follow up with payment if the goal is reached.

