Jamesport City Council votes to offer city employee a raise

In a closed session Monday, the Jamesport City Council voted to offer a city employee a raise.

Brett Mathews will be offered a $1.00 per hour raise with the contingency that he must get a Class B commercial driver’s license by January 1st as well as a 50 cent per hour raise for his already obtained sewer certification.

During the regular meeting, Mayor Ray Bontrager reported that he is in contact with the local State Emergency Management Agency agent in order to purchase a new siren if grant money would be available.

Visitor Wayne Scott told the council he was in contact with Kansas City Power and Light. The first phase of a lighting project should be ready by Thanksgiving.

Council member Gary Alexander attended a nuisance hearing for L. E. Bryan and Cathy Brown. The case was carried over for a trial.