Jamesport City Council discusses utility bills, reopening of park buildings and nuisance properties

The Jamesport City Council discussed customer utility bills Monday. It was agreed there will not be more notices given to late customers. If payment is not made in full by the 25th of a month, non-payment customers will be disconnected, and an additional $100 reconnect fee will be applied to their bills.

All utility payments must be made by the 20th of a month to avoid a $20 late fee. If the 20th falls on a Saturday or Sunday, payment must be in the night deposit by the following Monday morning at 8 o’clock, or the $20 late fee will be assessed to a customer’s bill.

There was discussion on the reopening of the Jamesport City Hall restrooms and city park buildings to the public. The council agreed that the facilities are needed with visitors coming back to town, and they should be reopened. Mayor Dana Urton suggested utility customers continue to use the night deposit box, online bill pay, or mail to make payments.

Urton talked about nuisance properties. City Clerk Shelley Page has sent several letters to various violators. It was noted most of those violators have attempted to rectify the problem. The council agreed that more letters should be sent to other properties. If the violators refuse to comply on their own, the city is prepared to take legal actions.

Urton and the council asked the city attorney to create a city ordinance allowing employees to conceal and carry on city property.

The mayor appointed three residents to the Park Board to fill vacancies. Those appointed were Ashley Hathcock, Michael Trusty, and Franseca Robb.

Wayne Scott from the Jamesport Community Association shared plans for the Independence Day celebration in the city park. This year’s event is scheduled for July 5th. A bounce house, face painting, and band are some activities scheduled at this time. Urton is to contact the Daviess County Health Department for its input on the games during the festivities.

