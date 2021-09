Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nuisance properties were discussed at the Jamesport City Council meeting on September 13th.

City employees advised that nuisance enforcement actions had taken place on some properties that had not yet complied. Mayor Dana Urton advised city employees to continue with enforcement actions on a property that had not complied.

Mazzie Boyd of DeKalb County introduced herself to the council. She talked about her plans to run for state representative and her ties to the community.

