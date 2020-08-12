Jamesport City Council chooses internet provider; approves use of building for Christmas Festival

The Jamesport City Council set the tax rate for 2020 at a hearing prior to its regular meeting Monday, August 10th. The rate was set at 91.02 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. That is made up of 73.59 cents for the general fund and 17.43 cents for the park fund.

During the regular meeting, the council voted to have Owen Ray Gingerich provide internet to the new city building on Second Street for $55 per month. City Clerk Shelley Page reports GRM Networks also submitted a bid of $108.95 per month for internet service. Camera service to the city building was also discussed.

The council approved allowing the Jamesport Community Association to use the former fire station south of city hall for the annual Christmas festival November 27th and 28th. Wayne Scott with the Jamesport Community Association said the association would not use the school buildings this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is looking for other locations to have vendors.

Sue Hill talked to the council about a nuisance vehicle letter her son Colter Hill received. She said the vehicle had been picked up by the city because no action was taken to correct the problem. She noted there are other nuisance vehicles in Jamesport and felt her son was targeted.

Mayor Dana Urton advised Sue Hill that other vehicles had also been picked up. She noted clean up had to start somewhere. Hill conceded to the time frame given by Urton to correct the nuisance.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares