Jamesport City Council approves tax levy and hears from resident on sewer issues

The Jamesport City Council approved a tax levy at a hearing before its regular meeting on August 8th. According to unofficial minutes, the levy is the same as the previous year at 92.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. It includes 74.95 cents for the General Fund and 17.75 cents for the Park Fund.

During the regular meeting, Council Member Geoff Eads suggested the city take bids for the old skid steer. Bids will be accepted until October 10th. The new skid steer was delivered on August 5th.

Visitor Rick Shepherd reported sewer connections on his property and his neighbors were having problems. He said to make necessary repairs, he might need to cut into the street.

The council told Shepherd that it had no problem with him going forward with the repair project as long as the street was fixed correctly.