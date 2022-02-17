Jamesport City Council approves building of new post office; review applications for city superintendent

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on February 14th approved moving forward with plans for sidewalk drains on the new building construction of a post office. John Kramer with Kramer Contracting presented blueprints describing the plans.

The new post office is to be built where the previous post office was at Route F and Broadway Street. The previous post office collapsed in August 2020.

The council discussed the north pump station replacement using American Rescue Plan Act funds. City Clerk Shelley Page advised she contacted Green Hills Regional Planning and would have more information soon.

The council also discussed purchasing a new skid loader with ARPA funds. City Council Member Rob Murphy will start the search.

Applications for a new city superintendent were reviewed. The council will begin interviews next week on February 21st and 23rd. Former Utility Superintendent Trent Brewer died in December.

Page reported a leak in the ceiling of the women’s restroom at the Jamesport City Hall. She also advised that new handicap buttons were needed in the restroom. She is to look into correcting the matters.

