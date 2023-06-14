Jamesport City Council approves $500 contribution for fireworks display, approve salary ordinance for city clerk

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on June 12th voted to contribute to purchasing fireworks. The council will spend $500 towards Jamesport’s firework display this year, which will be held on July 5th.

The council agreed to allow the temporary closure of Broadway Street from Auberry Grove to Main Street for a wine walk on June 17th. This was after Visitor Natha McAllister requested the closure.

Approval was given to a salary ordinance. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the council voted last month to raise the city clerk’s pay by $1 an hour to $16.50 an hour.

Two bills were created for the placement of tax issues on the April 2024 election ballot. One would add a 3% tax to marijuana sales, and the other would ask to impose a use tax of 1.5%. If passed, the increases would be used on street projects.

