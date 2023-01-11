Jamesport City Council announce results of meeting on January 9th

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council January 9th approved moving forward with the search for engineering services for upgrades at the lagoon. A resolution was also accepted for clean water engineering.

The action came after Steve McDowell with H20 Company discussed what part his company will continue to play in testing of the city’s lagoon. He discussed the draft permit limits on E. coli the city would need to meet. He advised the council of a couple of choices that might be acceptable options to meet the Department of Natural Resources permit limits.

Mary West-Calcagno with the Missouri Rural Water Association also presented a preliminary rate study she created. The study had two different scenarios of what the costs could be to wastewater users based on engineering decisions and grant availability.

The council discussed the problems affecting the permit limits.

The resolution authorizes the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Clean State Revolving Fund Program for an engineering grant under the Missouri Clean Water Law. The application could be for a loan and/or grant to aid in the construction of upgrades to the wastewater facilities, including improvements to the collection system.

