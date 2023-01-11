Jamesport City Council announce results of meeting on January 9th

Local News January 11, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Jamesport Missouri Website
The Jamesport City Council January 9th approved moving forward with the search for engineering services for upgrades at the lagoon. A resolution was also accepted for clean water engineering.

The action came after Steve McDowell with H20 Company discussed what part his company will continue to play in testing of the city’s lagoon. He discussed the draft permit limits on E. coli the city would need to meet. He advised the council of a couple of choices that might be acceptable options to meet the Department of Natural Resources permit limits.

Mary West-Calcagno with the Missouri Rural Water Association also presented a preliminary rate study she created. The study had two different scenarios of what the costs could be to wastewater users based on engineering decisions and grant availability.

The council discussed the problems affecting the permit limits.

The resolution authorizes the filing of an application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Clean State Revolving Fund Program for an engineering grant under the Missouri Clean Water Law. The application could be for a loan and/or grant to aid in the construction of upgrades to the wastewater facilities, including improvements to the collection system.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

