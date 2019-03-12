Jamesport City Council agrees to city website

The Jamesport City Council has agreed to have a website for the city at a cost of $165 to establish the site with a fee of $125 yearly to host the site. The city’s utility software company, Softline Data, will provide the expertise.

Councilman Gary Alexander, who’s also Mayor Pro Tem, is to look at what needs to be done with Washington Street. Jamesport residents Allan Souders and Lisa Hedrick attended Monday night’s meeting asking the city to make improvements to the deteriorated street.

Visitor Janean Bankson told the council she plans to purchase an old house on South Broadway and possibly add more storage structures nearby.

City Clerk Shelley Page informed the council of two properties, one on South Broadway and the other on Elm Street, in which the owners want to donate to the city to avoid fines and cleaning expenses. The council took no action with the topic is to be re-visited at the next council meeting.