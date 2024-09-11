Jamesport City Council addresses road blockade, approves nuisance ordinance

The Jamesport City Council discussed the closure of an access road within the city limits during its meeting on September 9.

City Clerk Shelley Page informed the council about discussions with the city attorney regarding an individual who had closed an access road from Old Highway 6 to Locust Street. The council decided to proceed with the removal of large rocks placed on the city’s right of way and to continue legal action against the blockade.

In other business, the council approved an ordinance amending the city’s nuisance laws. The amendment added a new section authorizing the city to file and prosecute civil suits for nuisance abatement. According to the new section, the city can take legal action to address nuisances caused by the accumulation of unsightly, dangerous, or noxious personal property within city limits.

