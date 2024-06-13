Jamesport City Council addresses Phase 1 of street project

Share To Your Social Network

The Jamesport City Council on June 10 heard from a visitor who does street work about Phase 1 of a street project.

Larry Griffin advised that mailboxes along Grant Street will have to be removed and replaced after street resurfacing. Residents may also be required to purchase a road tube for the city to put in ditches to allow easier access to their driveways and help preserve the streets after completion.

August 12 is the tentative start date for the resurfacing in Phase 1 of the street project. City employees will continue to prep streets and ditches along the streets included in Phase 1.

