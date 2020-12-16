Jamesport City Council accepts ordinance vacating portion of Bailey Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Jamesport City Council accepted an ordinance on December 14th regarding vacating a portion of Bailey Street.

The ordinance involves vacating Bailey Street in the Tennessee Addition. The owners of land adjacent to and abutting upon Bailey Street between the east right of way line of Grant Street to the end of the platted street right of way in Jamesport petitioned the city council to vacate the right of way as a public street.

The board hired Lisa Hedrick and Alan Souders for a housekeeping job that became available at the Jamesport City Hall. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the work will be done for $175 per week.

John Dwiggins with the Howe Company was hired to begin the process of applying for a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation for sidewalks and other off-road infrastructure. Page notes the city would have to provide 20% of the funding if it received a grant, and MoDOT would provide the rest.

Jamesport City Council election candidate filing will go through January 19th. Openings include the mayor, South Ward Alderman, and North Ward Alderman.

