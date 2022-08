Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and special meeting on August 25th.

The meeting will be in the library at 6 o’clock that evening. The proposed tax rate is $4.3759 per $100 of assessed valuation. Other items on the agenda include the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, the classified salary schedule, and daycare rates.

An executive session is also on the agenda for personnel matters.