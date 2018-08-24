Jamesport Board of Education sets admission prices to sporting events

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved the district’s tax rate at a hearing prior to its regular meeting Thursday evening.

The total rate for 2018 was set at $4.5037 cents, which combines the new set rate and the temporary rate. That is an increase of 22.42 cents from last year’s rate which is due to the Hancock Amendment. The assessed valuation dropped, and the rate increased to balance the effect.

During the regular meeting, the board set admission prices to athletic events. Admission for baseball and softball is $3.00 for adults and $1.00 for students and senior citizens. Basketball admission is $4.00 for adults, $2.00 for students, and $1.00 for senior citizens. Family passes for a household will cost $40.00 which will be honored for all seasons at all Tri-County home games.

The board moved to cash the maturing certificate of deposit and seek bids for reinvestment at the regular September meeting.

The substitute teacher list was updated and an extra duty contract was offered to RaCail King for cheerleading pending a background check.

