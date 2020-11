Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

At a special meeting on Wednesday evening, November 18th, the Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education modified the basketball attendance policy to a ticket system.

Home fans will be allotted five tickets per athlete. Visiting teams will be given two tickets per athlete.

The board discussed the updated mask guidance from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the health department. No action was taken.

An executive session was held for personnel.

