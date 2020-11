Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Tri-County School District announces a special Board of Education meeting for Wednesday evening, November 18, 2020, at 6 o’clock in the old gym of the school in Jamesport.

The advance agenda lists the COVID-19 response as a primary topic. Related items on the agenda include updated face mask guidance and an attendance policy at varsity basketball games in Jamesport.

An executive session also is listed for personnel.

