The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved increases to athletic officials’ salaries on April 6th.

A school representative reports the base pay was increased for referees by $20 per night for junior high school to $110 per night. Varsity base pay was increased by $15 per night to $130 per night.

The board also approved a fundraiser for the junior class to sell trash bags.

No announcement was made from an executive session.