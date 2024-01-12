Jamesport Board of Education approves new student fundraiser

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a new coffee shop fundraiser on January 10 to enhance the life and career skills of students. This initiative marks a significant step in student development and community engagement.

Additionally, the board conducted a review of the preliminary calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, focusing on optimizing educational outcomes.

Discussions on capital projects and the annual budget were also a key part of the meeting, although no formal decisions were made at this time.

An executive session was convened to address personnel matters, ensuring the continued excellence in staff management and student education.