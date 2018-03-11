Jamesport Board of Education approves funding request

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a funding request by the National Honor Society Thursday evening.

The approval of the request allows the National Honor Society to hold cake walks at the fifth and sixth-grade basketball games. After an executive session, it was announced the board accepted board member Brandon Hoover’s resignation.

The board will seek applicants to fill the vacancy, review applications at the April meeting, and appoint a replacement at the May meeting. The tenured teachers and the list of non-tenured teachers were renewed. The board offered a contract to Jessica Nelson to teach high school science next school year.

The board also updated the substitute teacher list.

