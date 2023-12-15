Jamesport Board of Education approves Early Childhood Center bid

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education approved a bid for its Early Childhood Center during a special meeting on December 13.

Superintendent David Probasco reported that the board selected Kramer Construction’s bid of $999,850. Additionally, an optional breezeway was chosen for $87,780.

Three companies submitted bids. The other bidders were Weldon Construction and Builders and Case Construction.

The board also approved the insurance renewal with the Missouri United School Insurance Council. The new rate will be $53,712, an increase from the 2023 rate of $42,707.