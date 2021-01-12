Jamesport Board of Education approves COVID-19 leave policy

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved a COVID-19 staff leave policy and the Hazard Mitigation Plan Resolution as presented the evening of January 11th.

The purchase of Chromebooks from Trox was also approved.

The board moved to seek bids for an eight-month certificate of deposit for $150,000. The funds are being reinvested following the receipt of local tax dollars in December and January.

The preliminary school calendar and budget were discussed, but no action was taken.

The board entered into an executive session.

