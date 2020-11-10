Jamesport Board of Education approves agreement with Daviess County on CARES Act funding

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education the evening of November 9th authorized Edward Jones to liquidate funds into a certificate of deposit to create a district scholarship fund. The funds were a private donation to be used explicitly for scholarships.

The board approved the use of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education-provided rapid tests for COVID-19 by the health department for staff members upon their request. The tests are provided for free.

An intergovernmental agreement with Daviess County was approved as presented by the administration regarding CARES Act funding.

The board set the dates for filing for the school board election. Candidates can file from December 15th to January 19th from 7:45 in the morning to 3:45 in the afternoon. They will not be able to file on days school is not in session due to inclement weather, holidays, or quarantine.

The board entered into an executive session for personnel.

