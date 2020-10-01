Jamesport annual quilt auction set to begin online beginning October 5th

Online bids will be accepted for the 22nd Annual Quilt Auction at Jamesport. Vicki Harding with the Jamesport Community Association says hand quilted items will be available online at shetlerauctions.hibid.com starting October 5th.

Bids will also be taken live and in-person at the A. V. Spillman Event Center of Jamesport on October 10th. The doors will open that morning at 7 o’clock, and the auction will start at 9 o’clock. Lunch will be served.

A quilt show will be held prior to the auction on October 8th from 10 to 4 o’clock. Quilts can be viewed on October 9th from 1 to 7 o’clock.

There will also be a quilt raffle, and the raffle quilt will be given away at the quilt auction on October 10th at 3 o’clock. Tickets cost $1 for one or $5 for six.

Contact Harding for more information at 402-610-7300 or visit the Jamesport community website.

