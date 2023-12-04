Jamesport announces winners of 2nd annual Christmas Tree Contest

The Jamesport Lions Club has announced the winners of the 2nd annual Decorated Christmas Tree Contest. The event, held on Friday at Jamesport, attracted numerous participants and community members. Voting for the contest was conducted by the public before a fundraising auction at the Spillman Event Center.

The winners of the contest are as follows:

First Place: Steve, Denise, and Lorraine DeYoe with their entry “Peace and Joy.”

Second Place: Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at Jamesport for their blue and white decorated tree.

Third Place: Linda Antle with her snowman-themed tree.

The contest featured beautifully decorated Christmas trees, which were among the various items auctioned. Proceeds from the auction are earmarked for purchasing Christmas lights and decorations.