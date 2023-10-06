Jamesport announces dates for Christmas Festival and Craft Show

The spirit of the holidays will shine brightly in Jamesport as it hosts the Christmas Festival and Craft Show on November 24 and 25. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, offering locals and visitors an opportunity to soak in the festive atmosphere.

Attendees can expect a whirlwind of holiday-themed activities. The Spillman Event Center will be the hub for Santa visits, sure to be a delightful treat for kids and families alike. Beyond the anticipated Santa meet-and-greet, the festival boasts an array of attractions. From unique crafts and antiques to scenic buggy rides and soulful live music, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

No festival is complete without a smorgasbord of treats. Guests can indulge in freshly baked goods, savor the nostalgic flavor of kettle corn, and sample an assortment of other culinary delights.

This holiday event is sponsored by the Jamesport Community Association. For further details or inquiries, interested individuals can reach out at 660-684-6146.