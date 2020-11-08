Jamesport announces date for Christmas Festival and Craft Show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

This year’s Jamesport Community Association-sponsored Christmas Festival and Craft Show will be held at four locations.

Activities will be held at the Spillman Event Center, Kramer Contracting, the old fire station, and the Jamesport City Park Building on November 27th and 28th from 9 to 4 o’clock both days.

Santa will put in an appearance at the Spillman Center that Friday. The Tri-County School After Prom will sponsor an old-fashioned cookie and candy walk and concession stand inside the city park building. There will also be baked items, kettle corn, and other food, buggy rides, crafts, and antiques.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information about the Christmas Festival on November 27th and 28th at 660-684-6146.

