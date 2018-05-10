Jameson man, who’s 4-year-old son was injured in crash, makes court appearance

A preliminary hearing has been continued for a Jameson man charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated: serious physical injury and first degree endangering the welfare of a child, serious physical injury.

Online court information shows 29-year-old Andrew Adkison appeared in Daviess County Circuit Court Wednesday. His attorney moved for the preliminary hearing to be continued to next month and Adkison is now scheduled to appear in court June 5th at 1:30. He is being held at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Adkison was charged in Daviess County after a rollover accident on Route P east of Jameson March 24th. The Patrol reported four-year-old Raylan Adkison of Jameson sustained serious injuries from the accident and was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The Patrol also reported neither Andrew nor Raylan Adkison wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

