Jailbreak Poker Run slated for September

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Eighth Annual Jailbreak Poker Run in September.

All vehicles are welcome to register at the Old Grundy County Jailhouse on Eighth Street in Trenton the morning of September 15th starting at 11 o’clock.

The poker run will begin at noon and travel a 160-mile route through north Missouri concluding at the Trenton Elks Lodge with prizes. The entry fee for the poker run is $25 per bike or vehicle or $40 per couple. The cost includes a poker hand and the Rotary Fish Fry Dinner at the Rock Barn in Trenton. An extra hand will cost $5.

More information may be found by calling the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

