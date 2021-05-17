Jacquelyn Perez selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student for May

Reddit Share Pin Share 60 Shares

Jacquelyn Perez from Milan, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for May. Jacquelyn, an A+ student, recently graduated with honors with an Associate in Arts degree. Jacquelyn plans to attend Northwest Missouri State University to major in Business Management and has accepted a position with the Sullivan County Health Department.

Jacquelyn was the 2020-2021 Student Senate President, a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and an Ambassador. During her time at NCMC, Jacquelyn was honored as a Newman Civic Fellow and was also a work-study student in the president’s office. Jacquelyn was a strong academic student. During her time, her favorite class was Business Communications with Sarah Bird.

“There are many reasons behind my decision to attend NCMC,” said Jacquelyn. “It is a close-knit community, I had the option to be close to home, and the fact that I could get a quality education at the faction of the price was definitely a major component to my decision.” Jacquelyn went on to say, “I love the NCMC environment and the fact that everyone is kind and willing to help you out when you need it.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

