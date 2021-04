Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Jackson County authorities have arrested a Spickard man on a Grundy County probation violation warrant.

Forty-three-year-old John Ervin Peterson has posted bond pending his appearance April 15 in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. Bond was set at $10,000 or ten percent cash deposit.

Petersons’ original charge is tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree from February of last year.

