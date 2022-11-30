Jackie Soptic to retire after 33 years with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A retirement party will be held for Jackie Soptic with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission.

Cake, cupcakes, and punch will be available at the First Christian Church in Trenton on December 8th from 2 to 5 pm. Soptic is retiring after 33 years with the planning commission.

RSVP is appreciated if you plan to attend the retirement party, but not required. Contact Courtney Miller with the planning commission to RSVP at 660-359-5636 extension 17.

(Jackie Soptic photo via social media account)