Jack Conrad Morrill, age 87, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at his residence.

Jack was born the son of Loren and Daisy (Watson) Morrill on December 6, 1936, in Gallatin, Missouri. He served in the Navy from 1955 until 1958. He was united in marriage to Barbara Burnette on March 18, 1985. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2017.

Jack enjoyed cutting wood and rabbit hunting. He was known for having the best garden around.

Survivors include one son, Bart Morrill of Sikeston, Missouri; one daughter, Sabra Ems of South Carolina; Jackie Clark of Joplin, Missouri; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jana Kay Potter of Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Brock Morrill; one daughter, Lisa Morrell; one brother, Rex Morrill; and three sisters, Norma Lea, Billie, and Carolyn.

Funeral services will be held at the Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at Pitts Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Missouri, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Hamilton, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery and left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

