J. C. Penney Days to be held in Hamilton September 28

J. C. Penney Days, an annual event in Hamilton, is set to occur on September 28th, offering a full day of activities for all ages. The event will kick off at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the fire station.

Main Street will host a variety of events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. These include a farmers market, food trucks, inflatables, local shops, a touch-a-truck event, and a vendor fair. Visitors will have ample opportunities to explore local businesses, enjoy food, and participate in family-friendly activities throughout the day.

In Penney Park, scheduled activities will include the Allee Vet Pet Show, starting at 10 a.m. This will be followed by a drum safari at 11 a.m. The Morgan Menagerie Petting Zoo will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., providing an opportunity for children to interact with animals. The day in Penney Park will conclude with a foam party from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional activities will take place at Levi Garrison, starting at 11 a.m. with a cornhole tournament. At noon, Harry’s Brews and Barbecue Competition will begin, offering a showcase of local barbecue talent. The Tappin’ Out .1K event will start at 4 p.m., followed by live music from the Quinton Cox and Company band at 4:30 p.m. The evening will wrap up with an open mic night at 7 p.m., providing a platform for local talent to perform.

