Ivan Miller to give presentation on Purple Martins at Grand River Audubon Society

Local News April 8, 2022 KTTN News
Audubon Society Website
Jamesport resident Ivan Ray Miller presents the program at the April 13th meeting of the Grand River Audubon Society.

Social time begins at 6:30 with the meeting at 7 pm at the Mildred Litton community room of the Litton Agri Center northwest of Chillicothe.

Miller has numerous Purple Martin nesting houses on his property from which he fledges and bands several hundred Purple Martins each year. He will offer information and how he cares for the nesting houses and the birds that migrate and return each year.

