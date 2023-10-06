It’s Octo-Boo-Fest Time in Jamesport, with hot dogs, apple cider, trick or treating and more

Downtown Jamesport is about to get a whole lot spookier! On October 28th, ghosts, goblins, superheroes, and unicorns (or perhaps the kids and adults dressed up as them) will be flocking to the streets for the Jamesport Community Association’s Octo-Boo-Fest.

Got a sweet tooth? Perfect! Trick or treating will be in full swing from 4 to 6 o’clock. But wait, there’s more. Once you’ve filled up your candy bags, why not enjoy some free hot dogs? If that’s not your thing, then warm up with some hot apple cider. Yes, you read that right – it’s all complimentary!

Costume lovers, this is your moment. Participants are heartily encouraged to don their favorite outfits, be it spooky, funny, or just outright creative. And hey, if you or your organization is itching to be part of the festivity, you can set up for the event and join the fun and revelry.

Got questions? Don’t hesitate. Give event officials a ring at 660-684-6146 for more info on this ghoulishly delightful event.