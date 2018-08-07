Issues and races to be decided in today’s primary election in the Green Hills of Northern Missouri

There are few candidate races and ballot issues for today’s primary election within the nine-county, Green Hills Region. Political parties will nominate their candidates to run in the November general election. Polls are open until 7 pm tonight.

The only nominating race in Grundy County is for the Republican nomination for Grundy County Presiding Commissioner. Candidates are Rick Hull, Phillip Ray, and Mark Moore. Other Republican candidates for Grundy county offices are unopposed

Competing for Sullivan County Presiding Commissioner are Republican candidates Chris May and William Trae Sayre. There’s a ballot proposal on a 50 cent tax levy for road and bridge purposes in Sullivan County.

Putnam County has one race and a local ballot issue. Seeking Republican nod for Presiding Commissioner are Donnie Rexroat and Robert Munden. Unionville special road district seeks renewal of a 35 cent tax levy for a period of four years.

Daviess County voters choose between Melvin McFee and Jim Ruse for the Republican nomination as presiding commissioner.

Livingston County residents decide the Democratic nomination for recorder of deeds between Cindy Ireland and Amy Hobbs Baker.

Harrison County has one race and Bethany has a ballot issue. Republican candidates for circuit clerk and ex-officio recorder are Sherece Evans and Sabra Hamilton. Voters at Bethany decide whether to enact a use tax equal to the local sales tax which is one point eight seven five percent. (1.875)

There’s also a contest to choose the Republican candidate for second district state representative between J Eggleston and Amy Babcock. The house district includes voting in Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Gentry Counties,

Two nominating races are within the Republican party in Caldwell County. Candidates for western district commissioner to fill an unexpired term are Rex Hibler and Dale Crabb. Candidates for the county clerk are Christine Owen and Don Ives.

A ballot issue for all voters in Caldwell County to decide is whether to have a full time prosecuting attorney. The city of Hamilton has a question on whether to adopt a local use tax at the same rate of the local sales tax which adds up two percent.

There are no races in Linn County, however, there is a local proposal to incorporate the Meadville community fire protection district; and to impose a tax levy of 30 cents on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.

There are no races in Mercer county nor any local issues for voters to decide.

Statewide, Missouri voters nominate candidates for U-S Senate, State Auditor, all Congressional positions; one half of the State Senate, and all seats in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Voters also decide the fate of Proposition A known as the “Right to Work” bill.

Polls are open until 7 o’clock tonight across the state and KTTN will have local and area election results beginning after 7 pm, interspersed with Royals baseball.

