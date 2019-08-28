Issue to disincorporate Spickard Special Road District submitted to Grundy County Clerk

A petition has been submitted to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office to disincorporate the Spickard Special Road District.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the petition had 63 valid signatures for the issue to appear on the ballot April 7, 2020. Fifty signatures were required to get the issue on the ballot. Spickard says she is checking on the process for handling the issue.

If the issue was approved, the Spickard Special Road District would dissolve, and the assets would be transferred to the county.