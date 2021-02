Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

An Iowa woman was injured late Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident in far northern Harrison County.

The highway patrol reported moderate injuries for 53-year-old Yvette Hanson of Ottumwa, Iowa, who refused medical treatment.

The truck was northbound when it went off the left side of Interstate 35, struck an embankment, briefly went airborne before striking the ground and coming to rest upright in the median.

Vehicle damage was extensive in the accident seven miles north of Eagleville.

Related