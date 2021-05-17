Iowa woman dies in head-on crash with Kenworth truck

Reddit Share Pin Share 23 Shares

An Iowa resident was killed when the car she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a truck east of Albany.

Fifty-nine-year-old Katherine Showers of Oskaloosa, Iowa was pronounced dead at the scene two miles east of Albany on Highway 136. The truck driver, 49-year old Marvin Andersen of Gilman City, was not reported hurt.

The head-on collision occurred Saturday evening as the car was westbound and the truck was traveling east on Highway 136.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were wearing seat belts. The truck was listed as a Kenworth Day Cab.

