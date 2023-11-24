Iowa woman convicted for voter fraud scheme

A federal jury in Sioux City, Iowa, convicted an Iowa woman for a voter fraud scheme during the Iowa 2020 primary and general elections.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Kim Phuong Taylor, 49, of Sioux City, perpetrated a scheme to fraudulently generate votes for her husband in the primary election for Iowa’s 4th U.S. Congressional District in June 2020. After Taylor’s husband lost in the primary, he ran for Woodbury County Supervisor in the 2020 general election and Taylor again engaged in ballot fraud, causing absentee ballots to be fraudulently requested and cast. Taylor submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information. Taylor completed and signed voter forms without voters’ permission and told others that they could sign on behalf of relatives who were not present.

The jury convicted Taylor of 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three counts of fraudulent registration, and 23 counts of fraudulent voting. She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count. A sentencing date will be set after a presentence report is prepared. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Timothy T. Duax for the Northern District of Iowa, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel of the FBI Omaha Field Office, and Acting Inspector in Charge Brad Mahs of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Denver Division made the announcement.

The FBI Omaha Field Office and USPIS Denver Division investigated the case.