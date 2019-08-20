Iowa trucker seriously hurt when big rig overturns near Osborn

An Iowa truck driver was injured late Monday afternoon in an accident one mile west of Osborn.

Thirty-five-year-old old Brad Easton of Westfield, Iowa received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The tractor-trailer was westbound when it began to travel off the north side of Highway 36, Easton corrected the steering which caused the load to shift resulting in the big rig falling over onto its passenger side partially blocking the highway and shoulder.

The damage was extensive for the tractor-trailer.