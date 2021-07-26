Iowa resident injured when ATV overturns; driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An Iowa resident was hurt on Saturday afternoon when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating overturned north of Unionville.

Forty-one-year-old Dennis Anderson of Bondurant, Iowa was taken by private vehicle to

Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with moderate injuries.

The accident happened three miles north of Unionville on Wildflower Drive as the northbound ATV overturned onto the road ejecting Anderson.

The patrol accused Anderson of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the road.

Anderson was not wearing any safety equipment and the report noted moderate damage to the ATV.

