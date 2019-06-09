Iowa man seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Eagleville

The Highway Patrol reports an Oskaloosa, Iowa man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from a motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve six miles north of Eagleville Friday night.

An ambulance transported 47-year-old George King to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The motorcycle was exiting southbound I-35 near the 112-mile marker on to the ramp at the Missouri Welcome Center and rest area when it ran off the left side of the road. The motorcycle overturned multiple times, ejected King, and came to rest on its passenger side facing south, totaled.

King did not wear safety equipment and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, North Harrison Ambulance and Fire Protection District, and first responders assisted at the scene of the crash.