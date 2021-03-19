Iowa man life-flighted to University Hospital after motorcycle strikes dog in roadway

Local News March 19, 2021 KTTN News
Motorcycle Crash
A Centerville, Iowa resident sustained injuries when the motorcycle he drove struck a dog in the road five miles west of LaPlata on Friday afternoon.

A medical helicopter transported 51-year-old Timothy Wagner to the University Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcycle traveled east on Highway 156 before hitting the dog, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

The bike was totaled; however, Wagner was wearing safety equipment.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad assisted at the scene of the crash.

