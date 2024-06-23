Iowa man injured in motorcycle crash in Lewis County

June 23, 2024
A motorcycle accident occurred on June 22, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Route K, five miles north of La Belle, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph J. Recor, 51, of Keokuk, Iowa.

The report states that the Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound when it veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned, resulting in the ejection of the driver. Recor was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Recor sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Knox County EMS to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was removed from the scene by family members.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Trooper Leftwich, Trooper Horrell, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, and the La Belle Fire Department.

